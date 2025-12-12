 Top court confirms 6-year prison term for U.S. military worker in meth smuggling case
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Top court confirms 6-year prison term for U.S. military worker in meth smuggling case

Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 20:37
U.S. Forces Korea's Camp Humphreys, based in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, seen on Aug. 26 [YONHAP]

U.S. Forces Korea's Camp Humphreys, based in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, seen on Aug. 26 [YONHAP]

 
The Supreme Court has confirmed a six-year prison term for a U.S. military employee in Korea for smuggling nearly 7 kilograms (15 pounds) of methamphetamine into the country via U.S. military mail, legal sources said Friday.
 
The top court recently upheld a lower court ruling against the U.S. citizen on charges of bringing 6.8 kilograms of methamphetamine into a U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, in August 2021.
 

Related Article

The defendant, who also faced charges of possessing and taking cocaine in December 2021, was accused of colluding with an acquaintance in the United States for the scheme.
 
The court rejected the defendant's claims of only accepting a request to lend a U.S. military address and believing the packages contained powdered milk and baby products.

Yonhap
tags prison sentence military meth illegal drug

More in Social Affairs

'So real you can smell it': Wando’s abalone cushion goes viral

Applicants for class action lawsuit against Coupang in U.S. exceed 2,300

Top court confirms 6-year prison term for U.S. military worker in meth smuggling case

107 nationals repatriated from Cambodia over suspected online scam crimes

5 rescued after falling overboard off coast of Jeju

Related Stories

Life imprisonment upheld for man who murdered stranger and used fingerprints to obtain loan

Gwangju court imposes additional six years for inmate's fraud against fellow prisoner

Korean students drugged in cram-school blackmail scheme

Lucky Charms meth gang kingpins U.S. extradition requested

Pyeongtaek police arrest seven in multinational meth seizure
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)