Top court confirms 6-year prison term for U.S. military worker in meth smuggling case

The Supreme Court has confirmed a six-year prison term for a U.S. military employee in Korea for smuggling nearly 7 kilograms (15 pounds) of methamphetamine into the country via U.S. military mail, legal sources said Friday.The top court recently upheld a lower court ruling against the U.S. citizen on charges of bringing 6.8 kilograms of methamphetamine into a U.S. military base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, in August 2021.The defendant, who also faced charges of possessing and taking cocaine in December 2021, was accused of colluding with an acquaintance in the United States for the scheme.The court rejected the defendant's claims of only accepting a request to lend a U.S. military address and believing the packages contained powdered milk and baby products.Yonhap