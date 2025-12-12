Dreaming of a FIRE nation

In February 1997, during my honeymoon, the exchange rate stood at 860 won to the dollar. By summer, however, signs of trouble were spreading across Asia. What began as a currency crisis in Thailand quickly moved through Malaysia and Indonesia before engulfing the region.The Korean government insisted that its foreign currency reserves exceeded $30 billion. International Monetary Fund Managing Director Michel Camdessus and World Bank President James Wolfensohn also rushed to reassure markets that the Korean economy remained sound. But news that the current account deficit had reached $24.4 billion in 1996 and that short-term external debt exceeded $150 billion triggered a collapse in financial markets.On Dec. 23, the won briefly plunged to 1,995 won per dollar. Market interest rates soared above 31 percent, yet foreign investors would not buy a single Korean bond. What followed was a harsh winter in which 11 of the country’s 30 largest conglomerates disappeared.A surging dollar means a plunging won. A product priced at 1,000 won, once worth one dollar, suddenly fetched half that amount. Korea sold goods at steep discounts and even launched a nationwide gold-collection campaign to repay debt. The exchange rate stabilized around 1,200 won, then fell toward 900 won over the next decade.But another shock soon arrived. The U.S. subprime mortgage crisis that erupted in April 2007 spread worldwide. As the dollar hovered around 1,000 won in mid-2008, foreign exchange authorities intervened during the quieter lunch hour in what traders dubbed “lunch-box bombs.” Foreign reserves, which had exceeded $260 billion, dropped to $200 billion as the crisis reached Europe. Officials eventually stepped back. The won weakened past 1,500 won that October and hit 1,598 won the following March.Traumatized by the events of 1997, policymakers monitored exchange movements by the minute. Americans were experiencing a financial fire, yet the dollar strengthened while the won crumbled. The dollar’s resilience was hard to swallow, but Korea survived the global financial crisis thanks to the foreign currency reserves it had built. Until the first half of 2022, the exchange rate largely stayed near 1,200 won.Today the dollar is again approaching 1,500 won, the third time it has neared that level. But the reasons differ sharply from past crises. During the Asian financial crisis, Korea covered trade deficits with short-term foreign borrowing until the cycle collapsed. During the global financial crisis, the current account was in surplus, but worldwide demand for dollars overwhelmed efforts to stabilize the won.This time, the dynamic is closer to a temporary liquidity squeeze driven by outbound investment. Korea posted a current account surplus of $99 billion last year and earned another $80 billion through September. Where did the money go? According to the Bank of Korea, overseas financial assets increased by $76.8 billion through September. General government entities such as the National Pension Service nearly doubled their overseas purchases to $24.5 billion, while nonfinancial companies and retail investors bought $16.6 billion worth of foreign stocks, up 74 percent from the previous year.The government and the central bank worry that a weak won will raise import prices, depress domestic demand and lead to declines in employment and investment. But if the weakness is not caused by a loss of earning power, the concerns are more limited. Markets abroad do not appear alarmed. The sovereign credit default swap (CDS) premium, a proxy for national default risk, has been falling. At 0.22 percent on five-year contracts, Korea’s CDS level is lower than Japan’s at 0.23 percent and the United States’ at 0.28 percent. The U.S. Federal Reserve’s 0.25-point rate cut on Wednesday has also eased upward pressure on the dollar.The Korean economy is stronger than many assume. The country that emptied its coffers and took a $21 billion bailout from the IMF on Dec. 3, 1997 now holds $430 billion in foreign reserves. Net external financial assets exceed $1 trillion. A modest four percent return generates $40 billion a year. Through September, investment income reached $24.3 billion.Younger Koreans now aspire to FIRE (financial independence, retire early), seeking to achieve that goal through overseas investment. If individuals can dream of FIRE, why not imagine a FIRE nation that lives off returns from its overseas assets? Japan, with $3.7 trillion in external assets, shifted to a trade deficit in 2011 but has maintained a current account surplus thanks to investment income. Korea can do the same.