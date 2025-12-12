Rethinking a science and technology-oriented society

Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI

The phrase “science and technology-oriented society” first entered Korea’s policy vocabulary in 2003 with the launch of the Roh Moo-hyun administration. At the time, the government presented the goal as one of its core national agenda items. It announced plans to pursue a “second rise of science and technology,” to reform the national science and technology system and to expand scientific culture to build a society grounded in principles and trust.The administration elevated the science and technology minister to deputy prime minister and created a special advisory post on information science and technology in the Blue House. It also revised the national research and development budget process so that experts would make key decisions. These steps strengthened the voice of scientists and engineers within government and opened more pathways for people with STEM backgrounds to enter public service.But science and technology did not become the true center of society. Instead, they remained tools for economic development. The concept of a “science and technology-oriented society” ended up as an overstated slogan rather than a transformative goal.Twenty years later, the Lee Jae Myung administration has adopted a similar vision, setting the goal of becoming one of the world’s top three AI powers. It has elevated the minister of science and ICT to deputy prime minister and created a senior presidential secretary for AI future planning. Only the terminology has changed — from “science and technology” to “AI” — while the policy direction mirrors that of the Roh administration.The question is whether AI will again be treated merely as an instrument of economic development. Many political leaders and senior officials still view it that way. But AI differs fundamentally from past technologies. Earlier advances enhanced human physical abilities. AI supplements or replaces cognitive function, touching what can be considered the essence of humanity. It has the potential to reshape society from the ground up.It has been only three years since ChatGPT entered the public sphere, yet many parts of society have already shifted. Schools are debating whether to allow its use. Job markets for lawyers, accountants and tech workers are being reshaped as AI encroaches on entry-level professional roles. Warfare is changing, as seen in Ukraine. And geopolitical rivalry, as shown in U.S.-China tensions, has become a contest over technological supremacy. AI, science and technology now sit at the center of social and national power.How should Korea respond? It may be time to revive Roh Moo-hyun’s vision of a science and technology-oriented society. This does not mean a society ruled by scientists or engineers. Instead, it means a society in which rationality and practical problem-solving — the hallmarks of science — are respected across all sectors.Science rejects dogma and prejudice and prizes reason and solutions. Galileo Galilei defied the Church by advancing a heliocentric model because it better explained celestial motion. Albert Einstein overturned the universal belief that time flows identically for all people because it could not account for the behavior of light and fast-moving objects. In science, even widely accepted truths can be discarded if they hinder better explanations.Yet Korea still sees policies distorted by rigid ideology rather than practicality. One example is the political hostility toward nuclear power, which many environmental scholars now view as indispensable. Such opposition hampers planning for the energy supply that an AI-driven society requires. Another example is the rigid 52-hour workweek rule, which prevents certain professions from voluntarily adjusting work hours when needed.The world is watching China’s rapid development with concern. Its progress has benefited from compressing Western historical experience into accelerated domestic trial and error, as well as from consistent long-term policymaking by practical-minded bureaucrats. Many of China’s senior officials were trained in engineering or the sciences, disciplines that emphasize problem-solving.A recent book by Dan Wang, “Breakneck” (2025), frames U.S.-China competition as a contest between “a nation of lawyers and a nation of engineers.” Can Korea overcome rule-by-lawyers and outdated ideologies to move toward a more practical, rational, science-and-technology-oriented society?The answer will not come easily. But the world is changing, and public attitudes are shifting. Most of all, Korea risks falling behind China and losing ground on the global stage if it does not adapt. That, more than anything, should be the incentive.