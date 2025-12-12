Police must put credibility on the line in expanding Unification Church probe

The political shock waves surrounding allegations that politicians received funds from the Unification Church are growing by the day. Names continue to surface across party lines, including the former oceans minister who resigned this week, the unification minister, the head of the National Intelligence Service, a former senior official in the Democratic Party (DP) and a People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker. The list keeps expanding, yet every figure implicated firmly denies wrongdoing.The National Office of Investigation launched a special team within its major crimes unit on Wednesday after receiving investigation materials from a special prosecutor who has faced criticism for partisan bias. The files included testimony from a former Unification Church executive alleging that money was delivered not only to PPP lawmakers but to several DP politicians as well. The key question now is whether the police can conduct a thorough and impartial investigation in a case that carries heavy political risk. Public doubts remain. Although the police force gained expanded investigative authority after the 2021 adjustment in powers between prosecutors and police, its experience with high-profile corruption cases is limited. Past investigations involving those in power were often delayed or softened, deepening skepticism.The investigative environment is also challenging. The interior minister, who oversees police personnel appointments and administrative supervision, is a sitting DP lawmaker. With regular personnel reshuffles approaching, it is unclear whether senior police officials will feel free to pursue the case without hesitation. The police leadership vacuum adds to the uncertainty. For more than six months under the Lee Jae Myung administration, the National Police Agency has been led by an acting commissioner. Even commissioners with guaranteed terms have struggled to operate independently, and an acting system is seen as even more vulnerable to political pressure. What is needed now is an investigation driven by resolve rather than caution.Speed is just as crucial. The materials turned over by the special prosecutor reportedly cite both bribery and violations of the Political Funds Act. The statute of limitations for standard bribery cases is seven years, but under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Crimes, cases involving more than 10 million won ($6,800) in bribes can extend to 10 or 15 years. Yet suspected violations of the Political Funds Act dating back to 2018 may expire this year under a seven-year limit. No investigation should falter because the clock runs out. The police must reinforce their team and move quickly and thoroughly.If the case is mishandled or allowed to fade, public calls for an independent counsel will grow fast. That outcome would invite renewed criticism of the police force’s lack of capacity and neutrality, undermining the authority it gained when investigative powers were shifted from prosecutors. This is why the police must treat this investigation as a test of their institutional credibility.