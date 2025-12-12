Lotte Giants poach pitching coach from NPB's Tigers

The Lotte Giants said Friday they have hired Japanese pitching coach Satoru Kanemura as their new pitching coordinator.The KBO club said Kanemura, 49, will oversee the development of their pitchers, adding the former right-hander is particularly adept at working with relievers and setting rotation strategies.Kanemura previously worked as a pitching coach for the Hanshin Tigers in the Central League of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), first from 2016 to 2022 and again in 2025. He is credited with helping the Tigers win their league title this year by helping starters and relievers alike take the next step.Among Tigers pitchers, Hiroto Saiki led the Central League with a 1.55 ERA, while teammate Shoki Murakami finished fourth in that category with a 2.10 mark. Closer Suguru Iwazaki ranked third in the league with 31 saves, and setup man Masaki Oyokawa tied for the league lead with 46 holds while pitching to a 0.87 ERA in 62 innings.Jeremy Beasley, the new U.S. pitcher the Giants signed Thursday, pitched for the Tigers in 2025."Coach Kanemura is someone who can really help our long-term development," Giants general manager Park Jun-hyuk said.The Giants ranked eighth among 10 KBO teams this year with a 4.75 ERA. They went through four foreign starting pitchers in 2025, beginning the season with Charlie Barnes and Tucker Davidson and then ending it with Alec Gamboa and Vince Velasquez. For 2026, they have signed Beasley and another former major league and NPB pitcher, Elvin Rodriguez.Yonhap