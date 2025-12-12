Koreans well off lead after opening round of PGA Tour qualifying event

All three Korean players have found themselves well off the lead after the first round of the final PGA Tour qualifying event.Noh Seung-yul was the top-performing Korean after shooting one-under 69 on the Dye's Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, to begin the PGA Tour Q-School's final phase on Thursday. Noh had three birdies and two bogeys to sit five strokes behind the sole leader, Korean American Chan Kim.The top five players will receive their PGA Tour cards for 2026, while the next 40 finishers and ties will earn membership for the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour.Noh, 34, has one PGA Tour title to his name, the 2014 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He had earned his first full PGA Tour membership for the 2012 season but has been on and off the tour since.Two other Korean players, Ok Tae-hoon and Bae Yong-jun, both shot two-over 72 to tie for 110th. Ok played on Dye's Valley Course while Bae began his round at Sawgrass Country Club.Ok earned a direct entry to the final stage after winning the Player of the Year points race on the Korea PGA Tour this past season. Bae, who finished fifth in that race, had to make it through the second stage to reach this point.Ok opened his round with a double bogey on the par-5 first hole, and went on to record three birdies and three bogeys over his next 17 holes.Bae's day also included a double bogey on the par-4 13th, and he picked up two birdies against two bogeys as well.The 72-hole stroke play event will conclude on Sunday.Yonhap