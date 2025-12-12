 A 6.7 magnitude earthquake causes small tsunami waves off northeastern Japan
Published: 12 Dec. 2025, 20:20
Photo taken from a Kyodo News airplane on Dec. 9 shows a collapsed road in Tohoku in Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, following a strong earthquake that struck the region the previous night in this photo taken by Kyodo. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake shook northeastern Japan and caused small tsunami waves but no apparent damage Friday, days after a stronger quake in the same region.
 
Friday's quake occurred off the east coast of Aomori prefecture in the north of Honshu, the main Japanese island, at a depth of 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) at 11:44 a.m., according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, which issued a tsunami advisory that was lifted about two hours later.
 

Small waves were reported in Hokkaido and Aomori prefectures but no serious damage or injuries were reported.
 
The quake followed a 7.5 magnitude earthquake Monday that caused injuries, light damage and a small tsunami on Japan's Pacific coast.
 
At least 34 people were injured in that quake, power was knocked out temporarily in places, and tsunami waves more than 2 feet (0.6 meters) above tide levels were measured at Kuji port in Iwate prefecture.
 
Authorities had warned of possible aftershocks.
 
Officials said after Monday's quake there was also a slight increase in the risk of a megaquake at magnitude 8 or stronger and a possible tsunami occurring along Japan’s northeastern coast from Chiba, just east of Tokyo, to the northernmost main island of Hokkaido. The agency urged residents in the area to monitor their emergency preparedness, reminding them that the caution is not a prediction of such a strong earthquake.
 
The recent quakes occurred around the area where the magnitude 9.0 quake and tsunami in 2011 killed nearly 20,000 people and destroyed the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

AP
