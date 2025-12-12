Suspect in Charlie Kirk killing makes first in-court appearance

Tyler Robinson, the accused killer of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, made his first in-person court appearance on Thursday as his lawyers sought to limit media access in his high-profile case.Robinson, wearing a dress shirt and striped tie, talked with his lawyers, at times smiling, after he was brought into the Provo, Utah, courtroom in handcuffs and shackles. Robinson's parents and brother were present, his lawyer Richard Novak said. His mother wiped away tears as he entered, according to a Salt Lake Tribune reporter present in the courtroom.Local television stations showed an armored SWAT truck in the convoy of vehicles that brought Robinson, 22, to the courthouse about four miles from where Kirk, 31, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, was shot dead on Sept. 10.The proceedings before District Court Judge Tony Graf went into closed session shortly after starting. The public, including Robinson's relatives, was asked to leave temporarily, and a video feed was shut off. During the closed session, Graf and the attorneys were to discuss what could be made public from previous closed sessions. The judge, who is weighing a request from Robinson's lawyers to ban cameras from the courtroom, said he would rule on the access questions later on Thursday.Robinson is accused of firing a single round from a rooftop that killed Kirk during a Turning Point USA event on the campus of Utah Valley University in Orem as Kirk debated with students. Kirk's death sparked denunciations of political violence across the ideological spectrum.Since Robinson's first court appearance via video link on Oct. 27, Graf has made rulings designed to protect his presumption of innocence in a case he said had drawn "extraordinary" public attention.The judge ruled Robinson could appear in court in regular clothes but must be physically restrained. Graf prohibited media from filming or photographing Robinson's handcuffs and shackles after his lawyers said images of him restrained could prejudice jurors.One videographer and one photographer have been designated by the court to share images and audio from the courtroom with other news outlets.Erika Kirk, Kirk's widow and now head of his conservative Turning Point organization, has called for cameras to be allowed in the courtroom to preserve transparency.Robinson is charged with seven criminal counts, including aggravated murder, obstruction of justice for disposing of evidence and witness tampering for asking his roommate to delete incriminating texts. Prosecutors said they would seek the death penalty.Reuters