[단독] ‘친트럼프’ 美 부동산 자문사 뉴마크, 한국 지사 열어

미국 뉴욕에 본사를 둔 부동산 자문사 뉴마크(Newmark)가 한국 시장에 본격 진출해 영업을 시작했다.도널드 트럼프 행정부와 매우 가까운 것으로 잘 알려진 뉴마크는 이번 한국 진출로 CBRE, JLL, 쿠시먼앤드웨이크필드 등 기존 글로벌 부동산 컨설팅 회사들과 직접 경쟁하게 됐다.초대 한국법인 대표는 쿠시먼앤드웨이크필드 한국 지사에서 임차자문 부문 이사를 지낸 존 프리차드로, 뉴마크는 지난 6월 법인 등록을 마친 뒤 최근 영업을 시작했다. 사무실은 서울 여의도 IFC몰에 자리하고 있다.글로벌 시장에서 170개 이상의 오피스를 운영 중인 뉴마크는 부동산 자문 및 중개 분야에서 세계 유수의 기업으로 꼽힌다. 특히 트럼프 행정부 핵심 인사와의 연계성으로 시장 영향력을 확대해왔다. 하워드 러트닉 미국 상무장관은 2011년부터 최근 장관으로 임명되기 전까지 뉴마크를 이끌었다. 같은 해 러트닉 장관이 설립한 금융사 BGC 그룹은 뉴마크를 인수하며 부동산 사업 확대에 나섰다.러트닉 장관은 현재 BGC와 뉴마크에서 모두 지분을 정리한 상태지만, 그의 아들 카일 러트닉은 현재도 뉴마크에서 이사로 재직 중이다. 뉴마크는 2021년 트럼프 일가가 운영하는 가족기업 ‘트럼프 오거나이제이션 (Trump Organization)’이 워싱턴DC 호텔의 운영권을 매각할 당시 자문을 맡은 이력도 있다.프리차드 뉴마크코리아 대표는 “한국 지사는 출범 초기부터 소매업, 글로벌 기업 입주 자문, 물류 및 산업용 부동산 임대·매매, 자본시장, 전략 컨설팅 등 핵심 자문과 거래 서비스를 중심으로 운영될 것”이라며 “부동산 자산관리와 프로젝트 컨설팅 서비스는 향후 단계적으로 확대할 예정”이라고 밝혔다.그는 이어 “한국 지사는 뉴마크의 아시아·태평양 플랫폼을 강화하는 전략적 거점”이라며 “글로벌 고객사에는 현지 실행력을 제공하고, 한국 기업 및 자본에는 해외 진출을 지원하는 허브가 될 것”이라고 덧붙였다.뉴마크는 최근 홍콩, 싱가포르, 두바이, 인도 벵갈루루에 사무소를 신설하며 글로벌 확장을 가속화하고 있다.프리차드 대표는 한국에서의 데이터센터 투자에 특히 주목하고 있다고 밝혔다. 그는 “지난 5년간 한국의 데이터센터 투자는 전통적인 인프라 자산에서 벗어나 글로벌 사업자, 하이퍼스케일러(전 세계적으로 초대형 데이터센터를 운영하며, 방대한 컴퓨팅 자원과 네트워크를 활용해 클라우드 서비스를 제공하는 기업), 투자펀드가 적극 진출하는 핵심 투자 자산군으로 변화했다”고 설명했다.서울에서는 마곡과 상암동이 비즈니스 오피스 수요지로 부상하고 있으며, 성수동과 서울숲 일대는 주거·상업·문화 기능을 결합한 복합자산 투자지로 주목받고 있다고 분석했다.프리차드 대표는 “콘텐트와 디자인 중심 산업과 라이프 스타일 수요가 결합하면서 성수·서울숲 일대는 오피스 및 복합자산의 신흥 투자처로 떠올랐다”며 “이는 기존의 입지 위주 투자에서 산업 클러스터와 장기 수요 기반의 비핵심지 시장으로 투자자 선호가 구조적으로 이동하고 있다는 것을 보여주는 현상”이라고 말했다.Newmark, a New York-based real estate advisory firm known for its ties with U.S. President Donald Trump’s inner circle, has officially launched operations in Korea, placing the firm in direct competition with existing players including CBRE, JLL and Cushman & Wakefield.Operating more than 170 offices globally, Newmark is widely considered a leading real estate advisory and brokerage firm.The firm’s market clout is linked to its association with a key member of the Trump administration: U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, who led the firm from 2011 — when it was acquired by the BGC Group, a financial services company founded by Lutnick — to his appointment as commerce secretary in February. Though Lutnick has divested his stakes in both businesses, his son Kyle Lutnick remains a director at Newmark.The Nasdaq-listed brokerage firm also advised the sale of the Trump Organization's rights to its Washington hotel in 2021.John Pritchard, a former Head of Tenant Representation at Cushman & Wakefield Korea and the new managing director and country head for Newmark Korea, told the Korea JoongAng Daily that the firm aims to offer end-to-end services — with an initial focus on advisory and transaction services.“From the start, the Korea office will focus on core advisory and transaction services — across retail, multinational occupier representation, logistics and industrial leasing — [as well as] sales, capital markets and strategic consulting, supported by specialized teams covering core [...] assets and data centers,” he said, adding that additional service lines such as project management and property management would be incorporated later.Newmark has also recently opened offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai and Bangalore, India. According to Pritchard, the recent rise in interest and investment in Seoul's commercial real estate caught the firm's eye and made it consider opening a branch as part of its expansion plan.“Strategically, Seoul strengthens Newmark’s Asia-Pacific platform by connecting multinational clients [...] and supporting Korean companies and capital in their outbound expansion, positioning Korea as a core growth market within Newmark’s international strategy,” he said.Pritchard continued that he has set his sights on data center facilities.“Over the past 5 years, data center investment in Korea has transformed from a historically viewed infrastructure, domestic lead market to an international core investment asset type that has attracted operators, hyperscalers and investment funds that have entered the market in a bullish fashion,” he said.Seoul continues to see a high demand for business offices in areas including Magok and Sangam-dong, according to the country head. Neighborhoods such as Seongsu-dong and Seoul Forest see a demand for both offices and multipurpose spaces encompassing residential, commercial and cultural facilities.“The Seongsu-Seoul Forest area has emerged as a new investment destination for office and mixed-use assets, supported by the convergence of content- and design-driven industries with lifestyle-oriented demand,” Pritchard said.“Taken together, these trends reflect a structural shift in investor preferences, moving beyond traditional location-driven premiums toward noncore markets characterized by strong industry clustering and long-term demand stability.”박은지