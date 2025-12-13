Why Seoul?: Biance Censori, Ye’s wife, makes art debut with uncanny study of home.
Published: 13 Dec. 2025, 14:35
SHIN HA-NEE
Bianca Censori has been in the blurred space of architect, muse and tabloid sensation. Thrust into global attention after her marriage to the controversial rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, the Australian architect-turned-celebrity has just stepped into a new artistic realm: performance art.
And for her debut, Censori chose Seoul.
Why the Korean capital? While Ye had a couple of high-profile visits to Korea for a surprise performance last year and a concert this year, Censori’s decision to premiere her first act in the birthplace of K-pop may strike some as unexpected. The 30-year-old, however, cites Seoul as a natural home for the launch of the inaugural piece to her ambitious seven-part performance series.
On a cold Thursday night in eastern Seoul’s trendy Seongsu neighborhood, Censori, the head of architecture at Ye’s Yeezy fashion brand, unveiled “Bio Pop (The Origin),” an introspective study in domesticity, before an invitation-only crowd of about 300 guests from the art and fashion industries.
The 20-minute performance unfolded in deliberate fragments. A minimalistic kitchen setup sat in one half of the stage against a curtained, unseen space.
For several minutes beforehand, guests mingled until Ye, flanked by bodyguards, slipped into one of the four chairs deliberately arranged in what appeared to be the front row center, while the rest of the audience, standing in the packed crowd, busily pulled out their phones to take a photo of the rapper.
Then Censori appeared. Clad in a red, skin-tight latex bodysuit that made her look like a mannequin eerily devoid of any personality, she began a ritualistic series of tasks. She weighed the ingredients, stirring them while staring blankly into the crowd, her face impassive, giving off neither complete submission nor challenge.
Such an expression was faintly reminiscent of her notorious appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards earlier this year, where Censori stood beside Ye in a sheer, near-nude dress, meeting the cameras with the same black gaze, neither recoiling from the attention nor visibly reveling in it.
After several repetitions of walking, weighing, carrying and mixing, the mixture became a cake. She then placed it onto a tray and rolled it toward the curtained half of the stage.
What followed broke the domestic spell. A siren-like sound cracked through the space as the curtain drew back, revealing masked, dark-haired women embedded in pieces of furniture — bent, restrained and arranged in unsettingly objectified poses.
Their slight tremors, the darting eyes visible through the masks, and the booming audio created a chilling and hypnotic tableau.
It was a startling beginning to an ambitious project, which is planned as a seven-year series, running through 2032, with upcoming installments including “Confessional (The Witness),” “Bianca Is My Doll Baby (The Idol),” “Starbaby (Worship),” “Bone Of My Bone (The Sacrifice),” “Genesis (The Rebirth)” and “Bubble (The Ascension).”
The inaugural piece, which explores how home and domesticity shape the self, landed in an ambiguous space — neither fully subversive of the constraint nor boldly affirming it. Some in the audience were left somewhat underwhelmed, citing the absence of a sharper subversion or a stronger critique of Censori’s existing public persona, others said they were impressed by the ambition and scale of the long-term project.
Censori described Seoul as “a cultural engine of the 21st century,” an amalgam of long-standing tradition, restless experimentation and hybrid identities.
“'Bio Pop’ belongs here because Korea already understands the body as something performative, architectural, and symbolic,” wrote Censori in a written statement. “There’s an instinctive openness to experimentation and a sensitivity to form and ritual. That makes Korea the ideal place to introduce a work that blurs the boundaries between body, object, and domestic space.”
Censori also unveiled a new jewelry line, inspired by medical equipment, which was displayed on the performance site. Censori’s next project, “Bianca is My Doll Baby (The Idol),” is set to be unveiled next year.
