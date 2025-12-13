Girl group ILLIT to release second Japanese single on Jan. 13
Published: 13 Dec. 2025, 10:37
-
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
- [email protected]
Girl group ILLIT will release its second Japanese digital single, “Sunday Morning,” on Jan. 13, the group’s agency Belift Lab said Saturday.
The release will mark the group’s first Japanese track in four months since its first Japanese single, “Toki Yo Tomare,” released in September. That track was used as the main theme song for the Japanese model audition show “Popteen vs egg Models Crush.”
The new single, “Sunday Morning,” will serve as the opening theme for the second season of the animation “’Tis Time for ‘Torture,’ Princess,” set to air in January.
According to the agency, Japanese singer-songwriter Mega Shinnosuke, who is known for “Ai to U” (2024), participated in the song’s production.
ILLIT is currently active with its first single album “Not Cute Anymore,” released on Nov. 24, and is set to appear on MBC’s “Show! Music Core” on Saturday.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)