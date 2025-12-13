 Actor Byun Yo-han, Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young in a relationship, Byun’s agency says
Published: 13 Dec. 2025, 10:51
Singer and actor Tiffany Young, left, and actor Byun Yo-han [YONHAP]

Actor Byun Yo-han and Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young are in a relationship, Byun’s agency TeamHope said on Saturday.
 
“Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young are currently in a serious relationship with the intention of marriage,” the agency said. “While no specific schedule has been finalized yet, both actors have expressed their wish to inform fans first as soon as anything is decided.”
 

The two co-starred in the Disney+ original series “Uncle Samsik,” released in May last year.
 
Born in 1986, Byun debuted in 2011 and worked his way up through short and independent films. He went on to star in tvN’s drama series “Misaeng” (2013) and “Mr. Sunshine” (2018), as well as films such as “Hansan: Rising Dragon” (2022).
 
Born in 1989, Young debuted in 2007 as a member of the K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation. She has since expanded her career as an actress, appearing in the JTBC series “Reborn Rich” (2022) and taking the stage in musicals including “Chicago.”

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
