 Ex-defense minister faces added charge of leaking confidential info in connection with martial law
Ex-defense minister faces added charge of leaking confidential info in connection with martial law

Published: 13 Dec. 2025, 17:05
Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun speaks at a hearing of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial at the court in Seoul on Jan. 23. [CONSTITUTIONAL COURT]

Former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun speaks at a hearing of former President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment trial at the court in Seoul on Jan. 23. [CONSTITUTIONAL COURT]

 
A special counsel team investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed bid for martial law also indicted former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on Saturday on charges of leaking military secrets.
 
Kim is accused of conspiring with Moon Sang-ho, former commander of the Defense Intelligence Command (DIC), and two other military officers to hand over the personal information of more than 40 DIC personnel to former DIC commander Noh Sang-won, according to the team.
 

The special counsel team believes Kim and Noh planned to use the list to form a special investigation unit that would probe alleged election-rigging in the wake of the Dec. 3 martial law declaration.
 
Kim was first indicted last December for his alleged role in the short-lived imposition of martial law, and again in June for allegedly deceiving the Presidential Security Service on Dec. 2 to be issued a secure phone that he later delivered to Noh.
 
Saturday's indictment is expected to be the last case the special counsel will refer to trial before the team's term expires on Sunday.

