1 of 2 missing workers found dead at Gwangju library collapse site

One of the two workers missing after the collapse of a library construction site in Gwangju was found dead early Saturday, local fire authorities said.The body of the 68-year-old worker, identified by his surname Ko, was discovered at around 1:03 a.m., officials said. The discovery raised the death toll from Thursday's accident to three.Of the four workers who were buried, three have been confirmed dead, while one remains unaccounted for.Officials suspect the collapse began as workers poured concrete onto the two-story structure's rooftop, with the ground floors falling to the underground level.The library under construction was being built by the Gwangju metropolitan government on the site of a former waste incineration plant in the city, some 300 kilometers (186.41 miles) south of Seoul.YONHAP