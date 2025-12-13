Body of last worker trapped in Gwangju construction site collapse found
Published: 13 Dec. 2025, 14:13 Updated: 13 Dec. 2025, 14:19
-
- YOON SEUNG-JIN
- [email protected]
The last of four workers who were buried in a structural collapse at the construction site of a library in Gwangju was found dead, local fire authorities said Saturday.
Fire authorities said rescue teams located the worker after about an hour of search and recovery operations, but he was already dead when found. The body of the plumber in his 50s was discovered at around 11:20 a.m. at the site and immediately transported to a hospital.
The accident occurred at around 1:58 p.m. on Wednesday when a structure collapsed during concrete pouring work on the building’s rooftop level. Four subcontracted workers were buried in the incident.
The plumber was working on the first basement level at the time of the collapse.
All four workers buried in the accident were killed.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)