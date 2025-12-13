 Body of last worker trapped in Gwangju construction site collapse found
Body of last worker trapped in Gwangju construction site collapse found

Published: 13 Dec. 2025, 14:13 Updated: 13 Dec. 2025, 14:19
Firefighters work to locate possible survivors at the collapsed construction site of the City Main Library Gwangju in Gwangju on Dec. 11. [NATIONAL FIRE AGENCY]

The last of four workers who were buried in a structural collapse at the construction site of a library in Gwangju was found dead, local fire authorities said Saturday.
 
Fire authorities said rescue teams located the worker after about an hour of search and recovery operations, but he was already dead when found. The body of the plumber in his 50s was discovered at around 11:20 a.m. at the site and immediately transported to a hospital.
 

The accident occurred at around 1:58 p.m. on Wednesday when a structure collapsed during concrete pouring work on the building’s rooftop level. Four subcontracted workers were buried in the incident.
 
The plumber was working on the first basement level at the time of the collapse.
 
All four workers buried in the accident were killed.
 

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags Gwangju

