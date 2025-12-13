Seoul gov't activates cold-wave response system to protect residents when temperatures plunge
Published: 13 Dec. 2025, 13:23
The Seoul Metropolitan Government has activated its cold-wave response system, including operating emergency rooms for cold-related illnesses, to prevent injuries and deaths during winter cold snaps.
The city government is also advising people to seek refuge at designated cold-wave shelters if they suddenly feel cold outdoors.
The city government said it and its 25 district offices jointly operate a comprehensive support system around the clock when a cold-wave advisory is issued. The system works closely with the Korea Meteorological Administration to swiftly send weather alerts and coordinates responses across medical care, quarantines, rescue and emergency services, as well as energy and daily living support.
Seoul has also activated a surveillance system for cold-related illnesses.
The city collects and manages data on suspected cold-related patients who visit any of the 68 emergency medical institutions across Seoul. Daily updates on cold-related illness cases are published on the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s website.
The Seoul Metropolitan Fire and Disaster Headquarters is operating ambulance units and deploying "pumpbulances" — fire engines equipped with emergency medical equipment — for cold-wave patrols.
Cold-wave shelters are being operated more extensively for residents who suddenly experience chills.
Seoul currently operates 1,504 cold-wave shelters citywide, including 61 emergency shelters that remain open 24/7 when a cold-wave advisory is in effect.
In areas with temporary shelters, five public bathhouses are operated, while 16 additional bathhouses are operating as cold-wave facilities in nine districts, including Jongno and Jung districts in central Seoul.
In addition, a total of 452 “Climate Companion” shelters are in operation at Shinhan Bank branches in 192 locations, convenience stores such as CU and GS25 across 34 locations, and KT retail stores in 226 locations. Information on the locations and operating hours of cold-wave shelters can be found on Seoul Safety Nuri, the city’s disaster and safety information portal.
Seoul is also operating 5,365 cold-mitigation facilities, including 4,624 heated benches, 409 windproof tents and 332 windbreaks. A city official said an additional 249 facilities are planned for installation and operation.
Tailored measures have also been put in place for vulnerable populations.
For people experiencing homelessness, 54 outreach teams comprising 123 staff members patrol high-density areas such as Seoul Station and Yeongdeungpo Station, providing public meals to about 1,800 people daily. A total of 675 emergency shelters and 65 emergency temporary shelter units are available for overnight stays.
For residents in temporary shelters, approximately 95,000 relief items, including coal briquettes, heating oil and food supplies, are being distributed, while nurses from counseling centers regularly visit to check on residents’ health.
Around 34,000 personal care assistants are conducting one-on-one monitoring for 28,000 people with severe disabilities living at home. Meanwhile, some 3,400 social workers and care assistants are checking in with approximately 41,000 elderly residents in vulnerable households. For 2,553 low-income seniors with limited mobility, two boxed meals per day and side dishes four times a week are provided during the cold-wave period.
Measures are also in place to prevent disruptions to water, electricity and gas supplies.
Safety inspections covering fire, electrical and gas systems are being conducted at around 8,000 social welfare facilities across Seoul, with additional heating and winterization subsidies provided to some facilities.
To prevent influenza and other infectious diseases, six million masks will be distributed to facilities at risk. Energy vouchers are being provided to households vulnerable to cold waves to help cover heating costs, while Seoul’s emergency welfare assistance program offers support for living and medical expenses.
“We will mobilize all available resources to implement comprehensive cold-wave countermeasures so that vulnerable residents can get through the winter in warmth,” said Han Byung-yong, director of the Disaster and Safety Office of the Seoul Metropolitan Government.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY MOON HEE-CHUL [[email protected]]
