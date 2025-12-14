 Famous CEO meetup at Kkanbu Chicken immortalized in cafeteria lunch set
Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 19:57
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang hands out chicken and French fries to customers during a dinner with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun at a Kkanbu Chicken restaurant in Samseong-dong, southern Seoul, on Oct. 30. [YONHAP]

A fleeting chimaek (chicken and beer) meetup among some of the most recognizable names in tech and industry is now being repackaged for the lunch line.
 
Hyundai Green Food, the catering arm of Hyundai Department Store Group, said Sunday that it will add an AI Kkanbu Collaboration Set to its group meal menu items to be provided to cafeterias. The company developed the set with Kkanbu Chicken, a fried-chicken franchise.
 

The launch follows a widely noted visit last month to a Kkanbu Chicken restaurant in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, by Nvidia chief Jensen Huang along with Samsung Electronics' Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings. The three were seen sharing fried chicken and beer.
 
Hyundai Green Food said its cafeteria version recreates the items the executives ate, scaled to a single serving. The set includes a drumstick and a wing, two pieces of crispy boneless chicken, two cheese sticks and a drink.
 
To match the flavors from the restaurant, Hyundai Green Food said it sent its cooks to Kkanbu Chicken’s headquarters for training and will use the same ingredients supplied to the chain’s stores.
 
The menu item will roll out in stages at about 110 catering sites nationwide, the company said. It selected the sites from applications submitted by its broader network of roughly 600 workplaces.
 
Hyundai Green Food said it will donate 5 percent of the value of ingredients it purchases from Kkanbu Chicken for the collaboration to charity Good Neighbors to support children facing food insecurity.
 
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, right, shares a chicken meal with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, front left, and Hyundai Motor Group Chairman Euisun Chung at a Kkanbu Chicken branch in Gangnam District, southern Seoul on Oct. 30. [NEWS1]

A company official said Hyundai Green Food has been expanding partnerships with restaurant brands to offer novelty menu items aimed at younger office workers. The company said it also plans to release a steak rice bowl this month in a collaboration with VIPS, a family restaurant chain.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
tags kkanbu chicken chimaek samsung electronics hyundai motor group Nvidia jensen huang

