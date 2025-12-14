 Gov't pushes system to allow foreigners to use public transit with credit cards
Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 19:17
Passengers on a Seoul subway line are seen tagging their phones to pass the subway gate at a station in Seoul on July 22. [YONHAP]

The government has begun reviewing a system that would allow foreign tourists to use buses and subways in Korea with overseas-issued credit cards, officials said Sunday.
 
The Land and Transport Ministry recently launched a bid to commission a study on introducing an open-loop public transportation payment system, which was to begin this month and run through the end of next year, according to the officials.
 
The study aims to enable foreigners to pay public transportation fares directly with international credit cards. Currently, visitors must purchase and top up transportation cards with cash or buy prepaid cards designed specifically for foreigners, which often causes inconvenience.
 
Through the study, the ministry plans to estimate the budget required to introduce the new system and determine who should bear the related costs.
 
The need for improvement has grown as the number of foreign visitors rose 15.2 percent on year to 15.82 million during the January to October period.
 
Major global cities, including New York and London, have already adopted systems that allow passengers to use public transportation with their own credit cards.
 
"It would be difficult to roll out the system nationwide over a short period, so the government is likely to adopt a phased expansion in consultation with local governments and public transportation operators," a government official said.
 
If the study leads to a decision to introduce the system, actual implementation could begin as early as 2027, he added.
 

Yonhap
