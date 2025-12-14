Newly-exempt from U.S. tariffs, Korea's seasoned seaweed exports anticipate rising tide
Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 16:47 Updated: 14 Dec. 2025, 18:59
HONGSEONG, South Chungcheong — South Chungcheong’s seaweed industry expects a boost after the United States exempted seasoned seaweed from import tariffs, a move that positions the region to benefit from growing demand for Korean seaweed in the U.S. market.
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said on Sunday that the White House in November listed seasoned seaweed as a tariff-free item among seafood products in a fact sheet outlining reciprocal tariffs. The change lowers the tariff on seasoned seaweed, known as gim in Korean, to zero from the previous 15 percent.
Seasoned seaweed is the only Korean food export to receive a tariff exemption in the U.S. market, as dried seaweed continues to face a 15 percent reciprocal tariff, in line with other seafood products. The exemption for seasoned seaweed took effect on Nov. 13, based on the customs clearance date.
Despite the Trump administration’s reciprocal tariff policy, Korea’s seaweed exports to the United States reached $228 million through November this year, up 15.9 percent from the same period last year. In November alone, exports totaled $24.5 million, marking a 25.2 percent increase year on year.
The U.S. market accounts for about 20 percent of Korea’s total seaweed exports, with seasoned seaweed making up more than 90 percent of shipments to the United States.
Korea’s global seaweed exports reached $1.04 billion from January through November this year, a 13.3 percent increase from a year earlier. Annual exports exceeded $1 billion for the first time this year. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries expects the total to surpass $1.1 billion by year-end.
The tariff exemption has drawn a positive response from companies in South Chungcheong. The region produces only about 6 to 7 percent of Korea’s raw seaweed by volume, yet accounts for 19.9 percent, or $195 million, of national exports of dried and seasoned seaweed.
South Chungcheong has also stepped up efforts to expand exports beyond the U.S. market, with a focus on Southeast Asia. At a food exhibition held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in August, seaweed manufacturers from the region secured $2.87 million worth of export consultations and signed $1 million in export memorandums of understanding
Exports to Asian markets account for $84 million of South Chungcheong’s total seaweed exports of $195 million.
“Strong quality and flavor, along with high local consumer trust in Korean seaweed, have drawn strong interest from buyers,” a South Chungcheong official said. “The province plans to support a range of sales strategies and diversify export markets to support exports.”
South Chungcheong plans to allocate 19.4 billion won ($13.1 million) next year to expand exports and strengthen competitiveness in the seaweed industry.
The budget includes 6.3 billion won for seafood processing facilities, 1.65 billion won for environmentally friendly energy systems for dried seaweed processing and 1.3 billion won for seafood processing equipment.
The province will also invest 9 billion won from a local population decline response fund to build a seaweed processing cluster and youth startup platform in Seocheon County from next year through 2028. The project includes a processing complex, cold storage facilities and a startup incubation system.
South Chungcheong also plans to build a seafood distribution hub in Boryeong and a consumer logistics center for dried seaweed in Hongseong, with the goal of strengthening the production-to-export pipeline.
“Seaweed has moved beyond a simple food item to become a strategic export product that represents South Chungcheong and a growth engine for the regional economy,” said Jeon Hyeong-sik, vice governor for political affairs of South Chungcheong. “The province will establish mid- to long-term development plans to drive income growth and strengthen competitiveness.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN JIN-HO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
