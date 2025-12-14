White House grants Korean seasoned gim duty-free status
Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 16:43
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Packages of seasoned gim, or dried seaweed, are displayed at a supermarket in Seoul on Dec. 14. Korea's Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said a White House fact sheet on reciprocal tariffs released last month lists seasoned gim as the only seafood item granted duty-free status. [YONHAP]
