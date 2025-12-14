 DAY6 to release Christmas digital single on Monday
DAY6 to release Christmas digital single on Monday

Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 12:54
Band DAY6 [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

DAY6 will release a digital single at 6 p.m. Monday, the band's agency JYP Entertainment said Sunday.
 
“Lovin’ the Christmas” marks the band’s first seasonal song since its debut and features a “1960s- and 1970s-style Motown sound,” the agency said. 
 

Member Sungjin said the track was created alongside the band’s fourth full-length album “The Decade" which was released in September earlier this year. 
 
“‘Lovin’ the Christmas’ is a song we wrote while picturing the scenes of Christmas,” Young K said. “I hope we can all sing it together with our fans.”
 
Wonpil added that working on and recording the song was “fun and exciting,” while Dowoon said, “When I was recording the drums, it felt like my eardrums were melting.”
 
Following the release, DAY6 will hold a concert titled “The Present” at the KSPO Dome in Olympic Park, Songpa District, southern Seoul, for three days from Friday through next Sunday.
 
DAY6 debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2015 and rose to fame with songs such as “Congratulations” (2015), “You Were Beautiful” (2017) and “Zombie” (2020).

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags DAY6 JYP Entertainment Korea

