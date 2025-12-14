New Daniel Kim song from 'Surely Tomorrow' soundtrack to be released Sunday
Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 12:55 Updated: 14 Dec. 2025, 13:18
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
The second original song from the soundtrack for JTBC’s new weekend drama “Surely Tomorrow,” recorded by Daniel Kim, the vocalist of band Wave to Earth, will be released at 6 p.m. Sunday.
“Surely Tomorrow” is a romance drama about characters Lee Kyeong-do, played by Park Seo-jun, and Seo Ji-woo, played by Won Ji-an, who dated twice and broke up, only to reunite years later as a reporter covering a scandal involving an affair and the wife of the man at the center of it.
The series airs Saturdays at 10:40 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 p.m. on JTBC.
The track, titled “When Love Comes Late" is a ballad that delicately captures the ironic sentiment of love not always showing up when you expect it to.
“Beginning with a quiet piano melody, the gradually layered instrumental sounds gently lift the overall emotional tone of the drama,” drama production company SLL said. “Daniel Kim’s restrained vocal tone anchors the track, deeply conveying the loneliness and melancholy that slowly seep in.”
Wave to Earth debuted in 2019 with EP “wave,” and has since become a rising star in the Korean rock scene. It released its first full-length album “0.1 flaw and all” in April 2023 and saw its track “bad” earn a spot on Spotify’s Viral 50 chart as well as numerous other playlists around the world.
