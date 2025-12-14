Korea, China, Japan agree on health care cooperation amid Tokyo-Beijing squabble

Heads of health authorities from Korea, China and Japan have agreed to strengthen trilateral cooperation on universal health coverage and mental health by leveraging AI and digital technologies, Seoul's Health Ministry said Sunday, amid recent diplomatic tensions between Tokyo and Beijing over Taiwan.The agreement was reached during the two-day 18th Trilateral Health Ministers' Meeting held in Seoul, attended by Korean Health Minister Jeong Eun-kyeong, Japanese Health Minister Kenichiro Ueno and Feng Yong, director general for international cooperation at China's National Health Commission.During the meeting, the three sides agreed to make joint efforts to expand access to essential medical services by utilizing AI and digital technologies and to share their ways of using technologies in accordance with each country's infrastructure and institutional frameworks.To address the challenge of rapid population aging, they also agreed to support the development of integrated care systems that provide coordinated medical and care services.On mental health, the three nations agreed to prioritize life cycle-based suicide prevention strategies, early identification of high-risk groups and proper intervention systems by expanding the use of digital tools."Through the course of overcoming the Covid-19 pandemic, we reaffirmed the importance of sustainable and resilient health systems. Beyond infectious disease control, we emphasized the importance of further cooperation on broader health agendas, including universal health coverage, healthy and active aging, and mental health promotion," the joint statement said."The three countries will continue to share policies and innovative practices in the field of mental health, and are determined to generate tangible synergies for mental health promotion and suicide prevention across East Asia through evidence-based policy cooperation," it said.On the sidelines of the meeting, Jeong held bilateral talks with delegations from China, Japan and the World Health Organization's Western Pacific Regional Office, according to the ministry.Yonhap