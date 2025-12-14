Taiwan lodges formal protest over use of 'China' label on Korean arrival card
Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 20:17
Taiwan has lodged a formal protest against Korea over its use of the label “China (Taiwan)” in a newly introduced electronic arrival system, escalating diplomatic pressure on Seoul at a time of rising regional tensions in East Asia.
The dispute centers on Korea’s electronic arrival card, known as the E-Arrival Card, which took effect in February. The system allows foreign visitors to submit entry information online instead of filling out paper forms. While travelers can list their nationality as “Taiwan” in the basic information section, the system requires them to select “China (Taiwan)” when entering their point of departure or destination.
Before the digital system was introduced, foreign visitors filled out paper arrival cards by hand and could freely write their nationality and place of departure.
Taiwan has moved in recent weeks to intensify its response. On Wednesday, President Lai Ching-te publicly called on Korea to change the designation. “Taiwan and Korea have close ties in trade and people-to-people exchanges,” Lai said. “Korea will respect the will of the Taiwanese people.”
Diplomats and analysts said it was rare for a Taiwanese president to make a public appeal to Seoul over a bilateral administrative issue.
Earlier, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Dec. 3 that it had issued a formal statement demanding that the label be changed, saying it was “factually inaccurate” and caused “confusion and inconvenience” for Taiwanese nationals.
"We reiterated our call in asking Korea to swiftly amend the error, and at the same time, we will conduct a full review of our bilateral relationship," said Richard Liu, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Department of East Asia and Pacific Affairs on Tuesday.
Taiwan’s foreign ministry has also raised the possibility of economic measures, referring to what it described as a large trade deficit with Korea.
Political figures in Taiwan have voiced stronger criticism. Chung Chia-pin, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, said the labeling fails to respect Taiwan’s sovereignty, while Ma Wen-chun of the opposition Kuomintang said Taiwan should consider strategic countermeasures, citing leverage such as semiconductor supply chains, tourism demand and trade imbalances.
Diplomatic sources say Taiwan’s decision to challenge a designation that had remained unchanged for more than two decades reflects broader political considerations.
Many view the dispute within the context of heightened tensions between China and Japan. After Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in November that Japan would exercise collective self-defense in the event of a Taiwan contingency, China increased military pressure toward Tokyo, including joint demonstrations with Russia.
Analysts say Korea now faces added pressure as it seeks to maintain a balanced position amid regional rivalries. The entry of Chinese and Russian military aircraft into Korea’s air defense identification zone on Tuesday has drawn attention as a reminder of the sensitive security environment surrounding Seoul’s diplomatic choices.
"Korea’s options remain constrained because it recognized the People’s Republic of China as the sole legitimate government of China when diplomatic ties were established in 1992," said Kang Jun-young, a professor at the Department of Chinese Studies at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies. "Taiwan appears to seek clarification of Korea’s position amid regional tensions between China and Japan, but Taiwan also needs to take Korea’s diplomatic and security circumstances into account. Korea also needs to manage the issue carefully to prevent escalation."
The U.S. position also adds uncertainty. Despite rising tensions between China and Japan, senior U.S. officials including President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have avoided strong public intervention.
Korea has maintained a low-key approach, expressing willingness to support dialogue between China and Japan, while refraining from taking sides.
Experts say Taiwan has increasingly highlighted issues involving Korea as it seeks clearer signals from Seoul.
During the APEC summit in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang, in November, Taiwan lodged a complaint with Korea’s Foreign Ministry over airport reception arrangements for its representative. Taiwanese media later reported follow-up communications between the two sides, which diplomats view as another effort to press Korea for clearer positioning
"The dispute over the 'China [Taiwan]' label reflects a broader question of how far Korea will align with U.S. policy toward China," said Kim Jin-ho, professor at the Department of Political Science and International Relations at the Dankook University. "In such a complex and intertwined situation, Korea needs a managed response that adjusts its pace by watching the direction of U.S.-China relations rather than rushing ahead.”
