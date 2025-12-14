 North Korea builds second modern regional hospital, plans more to 'modernize' public health
Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 13:07
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspects the construction of the Kusong City Hospital in North Phyongan Province in this photo released by the North's state news agency, Korean Central News Agency. [KCNA]

North Korea has built its second modern regional hospital as part of leader Kim Jong-un's push to expand medical facilities nationwide to improve public health services, state media reported Sunday.
 
Kim attended the inaugural ceremony of the Kusong City Hospital in North Phyongan Province to tour the facility, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The hospital follows the opening of the Kangdong County Hospital on the outskirts of Pyongyang last month.
 

Calling the Kusong facility “another precious creation,” Kim said it reflects the ruling party's determination to strengthen regional areas and advance public health across the country. He also described 2025 as “the first year of the public health revolution,” the KCNA reported.
 
At a plenary meeting last week, the Workers' Party of Korea announced plans to build modern hospitals simultaneously in 20 cities and counties starting next year, based on experience gained from this year's pilot projects.
 
During the ceremony, Kim reaffirmed his commitment to building modern hospitals across the country to lay a solid foundation for North Korea's public health system.
 
Describing the Kusong hospital as “a model for modernizing public health,” Kim said it should serve as an example for the development of regional health services through its operation.
 
He also stressed the need to overhaul the state medical education system, improve the quality of medical workers and ensure the proper management and operation of modern medical facilities and equipment.

Yonhap
