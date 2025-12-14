Uiwang mayor hospitalized after collapsing at golf practice facility
Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 19:37
Kim Sung-jae, mayor of Uiwang, collapsed at a golf practice facility inside his apartment complex in Uiwang, Gyeonggi, at around 4:09 p.m. on Sunday and was taken to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest.
Emergency responders transported Kim to a hospital at around 4:31 p.m. after receiving a report that a person had collapsed at a golf practice facility.
Kim is currently receiving emergency treatment at a hospital as of press time Sunday. He is a member of the People Power Party and was elected mayor in 2022.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)