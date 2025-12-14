Unification Church, martial law probes become political tit for tat as year draws to close
Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 18:30 Updated: 14 Dec. 2025, 18:41
Two proposed special counsel investigations — one into the Unification Church and the another into the Dec. 3 martial law plot — are emerging as political flashpoints in the final stretch of the year.
The conservative People Power Party (PPP) is pushing for a special counsel probe into allegations of bribery involving the Unification Church, viewing it as a way to boost public support. In contrast, the liberal Democratic Party (DP) sees the second martial law probe as a defensive countermeasure, aimed at derailing the Unification Church investigation and keeping focus on the martial law plot.
“We can no longer stand by while investigations stall before power and selective justice prevails,” said PPP floor leader Rep. Song Eon-seog at a press conference Sunday, officially proposing the special counsel investigation into the Unification Church.
“Allegations of collusion between the Unification Church and key figures in the Democratic Party and the Lee Jae Myung administration — including former Oceans and Fisheries Minister Jeon Jae-soo, former lawmaker Lim Jong-seong, National Intelligence Service Director Lee Jong-seok, former presidential chief of staff Noh Young-min and former Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul — are continuing to emerge,” Song said, calling for the release of key testimony and investigation reports from former Unification Church global headquarters chief Yoon Young-ho.
The PPP has framed the controversy as the “Unification Church-Democratic Party Gate.” In a statement Sunday, the PPP's chief spokesperson Choi Bo-yoon said the bribery allegations have “gone beyond the level of individual wrongdoing.” Choi said, “We cannot trust the police investigation — President Lee Jae Myung must accept a special counsel recommended by the opposition.”
With public approval ratings for the PPP languishing, the party is eager to frame the Unification Church case as a political scandal that can shift momentum in its favor. The controversy has intensified since Jeon, once a leading contender for the DP’s nomination in next year’s Busan mayoral election, was implicated — raising concerns within the liberal party about election fallout.
“We cannot repeat the mistake of failing to capitalize on scandals, like the real estate controversy or the Kim Hyun-ji case,” said one Busan-area lawmaker.
Some in the PPP are still bitter over the party being raided in August and September over suspicions regarding its alleged ties to the Unification Church, as well as the arrest of senior lawmaker Kweon Seong-dong on political funding charges. “We need to return the favor — and then some,” a party official said.
The DP pushed back on Sunday, with chief spokesperson Park Soo-hyun calling the special counsel push “a political offensive aimed at inflating the issue” now that a police investigation is already underway.
“If any evidence emerges implicating a DP figure, we will take firm and immediate action regardless of rank or position, just as the president has instructed,” Park said. “But right now, former chief Yoon’s testimony appears vague and unsubstantiated — a blanket special counsel demand is unwarranted.”
Park added that the party still supports launching the second martial law probe. “We are committed to proceeding, but we will coordinate with the government and presidential office to shape a specific road map,” he said.
Regarding the scope of the investigation, Park said, “We need to consider public fatigue and the need to focus on livelihood issues, and carefully determine whether to structure it as a comprehensive special counsel with a more targeted mandate.”
Still, internal DP sentiment is less clear cut. Some members are reportedly uneasy about opposing one probe while supporting the other.
“There is a strong case for a second martial law investigation,” said a key lawmaker in the DP’s floor leadership. “But it won’t look good if we pursue one special counsel and reject the other.”
“The police are already investigating the Unification Church case,” the lawmaker added. “No shortcomings have been found in the probe so far. It would be inappropriate to push a partisan special counsel. Even if it means shelving our own investigation, we cannot support a special counsel on the Unification Church.”
“At this stage, the second martial law probe is less of an imperative for the DP than a strategic countermove to block the Unification Church special counsel,” said one source close to the DP.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SON KOOK-HEE, KANG BO-HYUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)