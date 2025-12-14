1 dead, 1 in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash on Incheon Airport Expressway
Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 14:02
A multi-vehicle crash on the Incheon Airport Expressway early Sunday left one person dead and another in critical condition, officials said.
The police said the collision occurred at about 4:50 a.m. in Incheon, roughly 2 kilometers (1.24 miles) away from Incheon International Airport in the airport-bound lanes. A taxi driven by a man in his 50s struck a Kia Sportage from behind that was traveling ahead in the third lane.
The impact pushed the Sportage into a taxi in the second lane, the police said. After being hit by the Sportage, the taxi then collided with a Hyundai Tucson moving in the fourth lane.
A man in his 70s who was in the Sportage went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said. A male passenger in his 20s riding in the taxi that hit the Sportage also went into cardiac arrest and was transported to hospital after emergency responders performed CPR. He remains in critical condition.
Three other people in the vehicles suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospitals, the authorities said.
Police said the taxi driver told investigators that he had fallen asleep at the wheel. They are investigating the cause of the crash.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
