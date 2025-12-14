City of Busan plays Grinch as annual Santa Bus shut down for safety concerns
Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 14:01
Busan has halted operation of its long-running “Santa Bus,” ending a nearly 20-year Christmas tradition, after safety complaints raised concerns about fire risks from onboard decorations.
The Santa Bus is a seasonal city bus decorated with Christmas ornaments and lights, operated by volunteer drivers who dress as Santa Claus each December.
The Busan Bus Transportation Association said on Saturday that all interior and exterior decorations had been removed from buses operating on four Santa Bus routes.
The Busan Metropolitan City earlier sent an official notice thanking bus operators for their public service but instructing them to “immediately remove decorations to prevent safety accidents.”
City officials cited fire hazards as the reason for the decision. A complaint filed on Dec. 7 said sparks from Christmas lights could trigger a “major fire” and warned that many of the decorations appeared “highly flammable.”
Residents who had planned to ride the Santa Bus during trips to Busan or shared operating schedules online have expressed disappointment.
Ju Hyung-min, a driver who had operated a Santa Bus for nine years, wrote on social media that his company tried to keep the service running but could not proceed due to safety-related complaints.
“Children were probably waiting to ride the Santa Bus,” he said. “I feel disappointed and sorry.”
The Santa Bus began in 2006 as an idea from Kim I-sun, a driver who has since retired. Each December, he dressed as Santa while driving and handed out small gifts such as bracelets and headbands to child passengers, creating a festive holiday atmosphere.
Other drivers later joined the effort with company support, expanding the program to four or five buses. Although the number varied from year to year, the tradition continued. Similar Santa Bus programs later appeared in other cities, including Gimpo, Gyeonggi, Jeonju, North Jeolla and Cheonan, South Chungcheong.
Reviews from Busan residents show that the Santa Bus drew enough interest for riders to wait at depots ahead of the first departure to secure a seat.
“The suspension was unavoidable, as public transportation must prioritize passenger safety and the decorations did not meet safety standards,” the city government said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM CHUL-WOONG [[email protected]]
