December most dangerous month for fires in Seoul, analysis finds
Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 15:48
December is the most dangerous month for fires in Seoul, driven by the increased use of heating appliances due to colder temperatures, a recent report finds.
The Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters released an analysis of fire statistics from 2020 through 2024 on Sunday, showing that December saw the largest number of fires, with 2,517 cases, accounting for 9.4 percent of the annual total. January followed, with 2,401 fires, or 9 percent.
The winter months also recorded the highest number of deaths. Fire-related deaths peaked in December at 25, with January recording the second-highest number at 18. December also accounted for 192 fire-related injuries, followed by January with 166.
By cause, fires attributed to carelessness totaled 1,339 cases in December, accounting for 53.2 percent of all fires that month.
Authorities classified such incidents as those caused by flammable materials left near heat sources, improper installation or use of electrical equipment and sparks from welding, cutting or grinding at construction sites. Officials said the data suggests a strong link between fires and the increased use of electric heaters and heated floor mats during winter.
Fires caused by leaving flammable materials unattended near heat sources rose to 153 cases in December, up 50 cases, or 51.4 percent, from November. Fires linked to improper use or installation of equipment increased to 150 cases, up 37 cases, or 32.7 percent, over the same period.
By location, fires increased most sharply at commercial and business facilities and construction sites.
Commercial and business facilities recorded 362 fires in December, up 92 cases, or 34.1 percent, from the previous month. Officials said the sudden drop in temperatures led to more frequent use of heating equipment at such facilities.
Fires at construction sites in December rose to 64 cases, up 22 cases, or 52.4 percent, from November.
"Construction sites showed a distinct increase among December fire locations," a Seoul city official said. “Welding work often produces sparks at sites where highly flammable materials such as paint thinner, paint and plastic foam insulation are present.”
Hong Young-geun, head of the Seoul Metropolitan Fire & Disaster Headquarters, said December brings a higher risk of fires due to cold and dry winter conditions and increased use of personal heating devices.
"Even minor carelessness can lead to a major disaster," Hong said. "We urge heightened vigilance to prevent winter fires."
BY MOON HEE-CHUL
