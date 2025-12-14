Deer from military academy safely returned after short escape

A deer that lives on the campus of the Korea Military Academy in northern Seoul briefly wandered outside the grounds before being safely brought back, authorities said Sunday.The deer, which usually roams a park inside the academy, slipped past a vehicle barricade at one of the gates on Thursday afternoon.Gate personnel and CCTV operators spotted the animal but were unable to stop it as it quickly exited the campus.Two vehicles and about 10 firefighters were deployed to locate the deer, which was later found near a nearby stream.They guided it back toward the campus, and it returned safely about an hour and 10 minutes later, at around 2:30 p.m.No one was injured and no property damage was reported, according to authorities.The Army academy has been raising deer on its grounds for about 30 years, and eight deer currently live in the campus park.Yonhap