Lamborghini collides with oncoming vehicles after crossing center line in Incheon
Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 20:19
A Lamborghini crossed the center line on Incheon-daero in Incheon on Sunday, colliding with three oncoming vehicles, including a Porsche, causing temporary traffic disruptions as fuel leaked from the damaged cars.
The four-vehicle collision occurred at around 2:32 p.m. near the Dohwa Interchange on Incheon-daero in Dohwa-dong, Michuhol District, Incheon, according to police and fire authorities. Two people suffered minor injuries.
The accident began when a Lamborghini traveling toward the Gajwa Interchange crossed the center line and crashed into a Ford coming from the opposite direction. Two additional vehicles, including a Porsche that was following the Ford, were involved as drivers attempted to avoid the initial collision.
The male Lamborghini driver and a female passenger were injured.
Fuel leaked from both the Lamborghini and the Porsche, prompting police and firefighters to block two of the four lanes in both directions and take safety measures, including laying absorbent fabric on the roadway.
Authorities said the driver was neither intoxicated nor driving without a license. Police are investigating the exact cause of the crash after securing the driver’s statement that “the road was slippery.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY OH SO-YEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
