Presidential security to minimize public inconvenience during relocation to Blue House

Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 15:41
Workers trim trees a garden inside the Blue House on Dec. 9. [YONHAP]

Workers trim trees a garden inside the Blue House on Dec. 9. [YONHAP]

 
The Presidential Security Service said Sunday it will ensure robust security around the Blue House following the relocation of the presidential office to the compound, while working to minimize inconvenience to the public.
 
The presidential office plans to move its office facilities from Yongsan district to the Blue House later this month, marking a return to the historic compound after about three years.

“The security zones were reclassified and designated within the minimum necessary scope based on legal standards and safety reviews,” the PSS said in a statement.
 
“It reflects a balanced security philosophy that ensures the head of state's safety while respecting the public's daily lives and convenience,” it added.
 
As part of the plan, jogging routes around the Blue House, Gwanghwamun, Gyeongbok Palace and nearby neighborhoods will remain open to the public. The PSS also said it will keep nearby hiking trails accessible as much as possible.
 
While traffic will be controlled at five entry points to the Blue House, the service said it will not conduct security checks to verify citizens' destinations or inspect their personal belongings.

