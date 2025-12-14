Special counsel wrapping up its half-year investigation into former President Yoon
A special counsel investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol and others over a failed bid to declare martial law is wrapping up its six-month probe on Sunday.
Launched in June, the special counsel’s office — dubbed the “martial law probe” — examined the process surrounding a proposed emergency decree and brought charges against a wide swath of Cabinet officials and top military leaders, including the former president.
Over the course of the investigation, the special counsel indicted 24 people and arrested three of them. Four people, including former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung, were indicted on charges of violating the National Security Act, including for allegedly deploying drones into Pyongyang.
Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min and former Justice Minister Park Sung-jae were also indicted in connection with a Cabinet meeting ahead of the proposed martial law declaration.
Conservative People Power Party Rep. Choo Kyung-ho was among those indicted on charges of obstructing a parliamentary vote to lift martial law. Arrest warrants for Yoon, Lee and former National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong were granted.
The probe identified October 2023 — when key military appointments were made — as the earliest point when martial law was discussed, predating earlier findings by nearly six months. A previous indictment had cited March or April 2024 as the start of the conspiracy.
Investigators also cited political gridlock in a parliament dominated by opposition parties, a scandal over external pressure on a Marine’s death investigation, and corruption allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee — including the luxury handbag controversy and the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case — as motivations behind the attempted declaration of martial law.
The special counsel was the fastest to begin work of the three launched around the same period. Within six days of appointment on June 18, prosecutors indicted Kim Yong-hyun again and sought a fresh arrest warrant. Former Defense Intelligence Command chief Noh Sang-won, Yeo and former commander of the Defense Intelligence Command Moon Sang-ho were also subsequently indicted, with the team securing extended detention for key suspects to maintain momentum.
In a pivotal moment, the team succeeded in re-arresting former President Yoon on July 10, just three weeks after opening the investigation. Yoon had previously been released after a court canceled his initial arrest warrant in March. He was later indicted while in custody.
Cabinet members were central to the probe. Former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min was arrested and indicted on charges of involvement in the martial law plan, including allegedly ordering blackouts and water cutoffs for media outlets.
Investigators also secured security camera footage from the presidential office’s reception room on the day martial law was to be declared. Based on this footage, they obtained statements from former Prime Minister Han, former Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok, and former Unification Minister Kim Yung-ho that contradicted their earlier testimonies — including claims they had reviewed martial law documents and proclamations before a Cabinet meeting.
Lim Ji-bong, a law professor at Sogang University, said the significance of the investigation lies in how it clarified the illegality of Cabinet members’ actions.
“While the key issues in the treason trial were already laid out during the impeachment process, the investigation established the accountability of Cabinet officials,” he said. “It sends a clear message that ministers must actively oppose unconstitutional or illegal decisions by the president.”
The probe also heavily focused on espionage-related charges. Prosecutors determined the Pyongyang drone operation allegation was part of martial law preparations, charging Yoon under the National Security Act.
The allegation revolved around the idea that Yoon’s administration flew a drone in North Korean airspace to incite a military response. However, they fell short of proving foreign collusion, which would have allowed additional espionage charges.
The probe also drew diplomatic scrutiny, particularly over the search of Osan Air Base and concerns about proper legal procedures.
Only three of the nine arrest warrants sought by the special counsel were granted. Lee Sang-min was the only official arrested on treason charges. The failure to secure arrests of other high-profile suspects, including former Prime Minister Han, former Justice Minister Park and former Finance Minister Choo, sparked criticism that the indictments were premature or overly aggressive.
Special Counsel Cho Eun-seok is expected to present the full findings of the investigation on Monday.
