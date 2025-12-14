 Taekwondo instructor who set up hidden camera in women's locker room sent to prosecutors
Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 15:07
[JOONGANG ILBO]

A taekwondo instructor accused of installing a hidden camera in a women’s locker room at his own gym has been sent to prosecutors while in custody, the police said.
 
The Yongin Dongbu Police Precinct Gyeonggi said on Saturday that it transferred the suspect to the Suwon District Prosecutors’ Office on charges of illegal filming under Korea’s special law on sexual violence crimes.

The police said the man secretly placed a small camera in the women’s changing room at his taekwondo studio in Yongin. Investigators believe he recorded victims from April 2023 through last month, a period of about two years and seven months.
 
The studio served students ranging from young elementary-school children to adults, the police said. Investigators have identified nearly 30 victims so far, and they said the total could rise because of the volume of footage.
 
The police said they also confirmed that some of the recordings had leaked overseas and moved to block access to the website where they were found. During questioning, the suspect admitted to filming but denied distributing the material, according to the police.
 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
