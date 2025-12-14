Temperatures below freezing, strong winds forecast for Korea starting Monday
Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 15:03
Cold weather is set to grip Korea on Monday as temperatures drop below freezing in many areas along with strong winds, the Korea Meteorological Administration said Sunday.
Cold air moving in from the northwest will push morning temperatures to 0 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit) or lower across most of the country, the agency said. Morning lows are expected to range from minus 9 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs will range from 3 degrees Celsius to 12 degrees Celsius.
Winds will strengthen, lowering wind chills. Along the Chungcheong and Jeolla west coasts and the coast of Jeju Island, where strong-wind advisories have been in effect since the previous day, gusts could exceed 70 kilometers per hour (43.5 miles per hour), the agency said.
Rough seas are also expected. In areas under high-seas advisories — including the far southern Yellow Sea, the far South Sea and waters around Jeju — strong winds and high waves are forecast through the morning. In the far East Sea, hazardous conditions could last into the night. Gusts over water are expected to reach 30 to 65 kilometers per hour, with waves running at 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) to 4 meters.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
