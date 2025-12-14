Adding insult to injury

Allegations that the Unification Church funnelled illicit money into politics are widening, ensnaring figures in both the opposition People Power Party and the ruling Democratic Party. A special counsel probe and police inquiries have been fueled by claims from a former church official and by scrutiny tied to former first lady Kim Keon Hee. As parties trade calls for special prosecutors, critics warn the escalating tit-for-tat battle is amplifying a scandal that could erode trust in institutions unless investigators apply the same standards across factions and publish findings soon. [PARK YONG-SEOK]