Adding insult to injury

Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 20:30
 
Allegations that the Unification Church funnelled illicit money into politics are widening, ensnaring figures in both the opposition People Power Party and the ruling Democratic Party. A special counsel probe and police inquiries have been fueled by claims from a former church official and by scrutiny tied to former first lady Kim Keon Hee. As parties trade calls for special prosecutors, critics warn the escalating tit-for-tat battle is amplifying a scandal that could erode trust in institutions unless investigators apply the same standards across factions and publish findings soon. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
