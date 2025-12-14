 Football legend's India tour gets off to 'Messi' start as disgruntled fans storm field, rip out stadium seats
Published: 14 Dec. 2025, 13:07
A man ducks to protect himself as fans throw chairs after Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi leaves the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan stadium during his India tour, in Kolkata, India on Dec. 13. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Disgruntled fans vandalize stadium chairs as they run on to the field after failing to get a glimpse of Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi at the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata, India on Dec. 13. [AP/YONHAP]

Lionel Messi’s much-hyped tour of India got off to a rocky start Saturday with angry fans throwing bottles and attempting to vandalize a stadium after many of them failed to get more than just a glimpse of their hero.
 
The Times of India reported that many ticket-holders said that they failed to see Messi at all ― either in person or on the stadium’s big screens ― despite waiting for hours.
 

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee apologized to the Argentine football star for the “mismanagement” of the event.
 
“I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium,” Banerjee wrote on social media, where she also apologized to fans who had expected more after paying for tickets.
 
Banerjee said a committee would be constituted to “conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident, fix responsibility and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.”
 
Irate fans ― many of whom wore Messi Argentina shirts ― threw seats from the stands, then forced their way past security fences onto the field and attempted to cause more damage before overwhelmed security personnel chased them away. Messi had already left.
 
Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, center, arrives at the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata, India on Dec. 13. [AP/YONHAP]

Police officers try to stop a fan from rushing the field at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, India, Dec. 13. Disgruntled fans also threw bottles and chairs. [EPA/YONHAP]

Messi’s three-day “GOAT India Tour” was to bring the World Cup winner from Kolkata to Hyderabad and then Mumbai before concluding in New Delhi on Monday. He was joined by longtime teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul.
 
Earlier Saturday, Messi remotely “unveiled” a 21-meter (70-foot) statue of himself in Kolkata.

AP
Left-footer Lee Tae-seok on right track with Korean team thanks to European experience

