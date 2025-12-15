 Container shipping costs to major export destinations up 3.3% in November
Container shipping costs to major export destinations up 3.3% in November

Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 13:55 Updated: 15 Dec. 2025, 15:21
Containers are stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 14. [YONHAP]

Containers are stacked at Pyeongtaek Port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Nov. 14. [YONHAP]


Container shipping costs from Korea to major economies, including the United States and the European Union, increased from a month earlier in November, the customs agency said Monday
 
The average shipping cost for a 40-foot container from Korea to the U.S. east coast and the west coast gained 3.3 percent on month to 5.37 million won ($3,600) and 5.7 percent on month to 5.34 million won, respectively, in November, according to data from the Korea Customs Service.
 

Shipping rates to the EU gained 11.6 percent to 3.25 million won during the same period.
 
In contrast, shipping costs to China inched down 0.3 percent to 515,000 won.
 
The figures include freight rates, commissions and other related charges reported by local exporters, according to the agency.

Yonhap
