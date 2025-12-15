 Kospi opens sharply lower on renewed AI bubble woes
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Kospi opens sharply lower on renewed AI bubble woes

Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 10:18
Financial data are seen on screens inside the dealing room of Hana Bank in central Seoul on Dec. 15. [YONHAP]

Financial data are seen on screens inside the dealing room of Hana Bank in central Seoul on Dec. 15. [YONHAP]

 
Korean stocks opened sharply lower on renewed concerns over an AI bubble.
 
The Kospi fell 87.15 points, or 2.09 percent, to 4,080.01 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

On Friday, U.S. stocks dipped after a weaker-than-expected margin outlook on AI from Broadcom, which reignited woes that the vast spending from U.S. tech companies on AI may not deliver meaningful returns.
 
The S&P 500 fell over 1 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite retreated 1.7 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.5 percent.
 
Also Friday, reports said that U.S. President Donald Trump is considering former Federal Reserve Gov. Kevin Warsh as his top contender for the next Fed chair.
 
Trump also noted that Warsh largely agrees with his stance on further lowering rates. The current Fed chair is Jerome Powell, whose term ends in May 2026.
 
In Seoul, most large-cap shares were trading lower.
 
Market top-cap Samsung Electronics fell 3.4 percent, while its chipmaking rival SK hynix dipped 3.85 percent.
 
Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace slid 3.12 percent, KB Financial Group inched down 0.95 percent and portal operator Naver dipped 1.64 percent.
 
The Korean won was trading at 1,477.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.25 percent from the previous session of 1,473.7 won.
 

Yonhap
tags Kospi Stocks Korea AI Bubble

More in Economy

Kospi opens sharply lower on renewed AI bubble woes

Authorities warn of bold, preemptive steps against volatile markets

Koreans in their 20s and 30s struggle to gain employment amid shortage of stable jobs

East Asian triangle in flux: Taiwan up, Japan back, Korea at risk

50% of couples married five years or less don't have children but debt

Related Stories

AI bubble fears return as markets question huge investments, circular deals among Big Tech players

How to calm the AI bubble theory

Shares surge Thursday, despite concerns of a looming global recession

Stocks rise for a second day on China reopening optimism

Kospi ends lower for 2nd day as cautious investors eye key global events
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)