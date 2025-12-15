 BOE chief meets with Samsung upper management after OLED dispute
BOE chief meets with Samsung upper management after OLED dispute

Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 20:26
BOE Technology Group Chair Chen Yanshun is pictured at the BOE Global Innovation Partner Conference on June 28, 2023, in this photo provided by the company. [BOE TECHNOLOGY]

Chen Yanshun, chairman of China's BOE Technology Group, has met with senior employees of Samsung Electronics in Seoul following the settlement of a dispute with Samsung Display that ended in favor of the Korean firm, industry sources said Monday.
 
Chen visited Samsung Electronics' headquarters in Suwon, Gyeonggi, and had talks with Yong Seok-woo, head of the visual display business at the tech giant, according to the sources. The BOE chairman is in Seoul for a two-day trip.
 

During the meeting, the two sides discussed expanding BOE's supply of liquid crystal display panels to Samsung Electronics, which sources all its TV displays from Chinese manufacturers.
 
Chen's visit came weeks after Samsung Display, an affiliate of Samsung Electronics, and BOE reached a settlement over a technology infringement dispute involving organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays.
 
The settlement followed a preliminary ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission in July that would have barred imports of BOE's OLED panels into the United States for more than 14 years.

Yonhap
tags boe technology samsung samsung electronics samsung display OLED tv

