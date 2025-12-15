GM Korea affirms commitment to local market with $300M investment pledge
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 17:47
GM Korea said it will invest $300 million in its production facilities in Korea, a move the company presented as a reaffirmation of its commitment to the market amid renewed speculation that it could scale back or withdraw.
The automaker announced the investment Friday at the GM Korea 2026 Business Strategy Conference, held at its driving test center in Incheon. The event also served as the official launch of a new Virtual Engineering Lab at the site.
Hector Villarreal, GM Korea’s president and chief executive, hosted the conference. Executives including Gustavo Colossi, vice president of sales, service and marketing, and Brian McMurray, president of the GM Technical Center Korea, attended. Rep. Park Sun-won of the Democratic Party, who represents part of Incheon’s Bupyeong District, was there along with government officials, Chevrolet and Cadillac dealers and service network partners.
The brand said it would continue producing its popular SUVs, including the Chevrolet Trax Crossover and Trailblazer, to meet global demand, adding that it would maximize operations at its domestic plants and make additional investments to support that plan.
The company said its Korean facilities can produce up to 500,000 vehicles a year. It said the new $300 million investment would strengthen the foundation to maintain production in Korea beyond 2028, though it did not provide a detailed timeline.
Villarreal said GM plans to continue investing in its local production base to strengthen its long-term competitiveness. He noted that the company has produced 13.3 million vehicles and sold 2.5 million units in Korea over the past two decades, establishing itself as a key player in the country’s auto industry.
He added that GM aims to bolster its end-to-end capabilities in the country — spanning design, engineering, production and sales — and grow as a long-term partner in the local automotive ecosystem and economy.
GM Korea also announced plans to accelerate its push into the domestic market with a multibrand, multichannel strategy. It will officially bring Buick to the country next year and add three new models to the pickup and commercial vehicle lineup under GMC. Buick vehicles will be sold through the existing Chevrolet dealer network, while GMC models will be sold via the Cadillac network.
Once these brands are introduced, Korea will be the first market outside North America with the full suite of GM brands: Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC and Buick. GM Korea said the move reflects the country’s strategic importance within GM’s global operations.
Also unveiled at the event was the new Virtual Engineering Lab, a facility that consolidates more than 10 previously scattered in-house development platforms — including electric system and virtual reality workstations — into a single hub. Spearheaded by the GM Technical Center Korea, the lab has been in development since 2024 and aims to boost development efficiency and accuracy by linking virtual environments with physical testing.
McMurray emphasized Korea as a key hub for GM’s future engineering efforts. He explained that by enhancing the company’s integrated virtual-physical development system centered on the Virtual Engineering Lab, GM aims to improve its competitiveness in developing next-generation vehicles.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK YOUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)