GS25 to introduce two new delivery services for next-day parcel delivery
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 18:37
GS25, the local convenience store chain operated by GS Retail, announced Monday that it will launch two new delivery services beginning Dec. 29, both of which guarantee next-day delivery for parcels received before 6 p.m.
The names of the services each translate into "Next Day Half-Price" and "Next Day Courier.”
"Next Day Half-Price" follows the same format as GS25’s existing low-price delivery service, requiring customers to drop off and pick up packages at GS25 locations. The difference is that the existing service typically took a couple of days. Prices range from 2,400 won ($1.6) for packages up to 500 grams (1.1 pounds) to 3,200 won for those up to 5 kilograms, with total dimensions under 80 centimeters (31.5 inches).
"Next Day Courier" offers standard door-to-door delivery. Customers can send parcels up to 20 kilograms and a combined size cap of 160 centimeters, with rates starting at 3,500 won for 350 grams and going up to 9,100 won for the maximum weight.
The services will initially be available at select GS25 stores in Seoul, with plans for nationwide expansion. A GS Retail spokesperson said the services reflect growing consumer demand for both fast delivery and reasonable pricing, adding that the company aims to increase its logistics platform using its extensive national network, including GS25 and GS The Fresh.
BY NOH YU-RIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
