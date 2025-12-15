Mirae Asset crosses 500 trillion won mark led by global ETF products, overseas subsidiaries
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 18:14
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
Mirae Asset Global Investments said on Monday that its assets under management topped 500 trillion won ($339 billion) in November, driven by strong inflows into its global exchange-traded funds.
The firm said it managed 504 trillion won across 16 regions worldwide, including Korea, as of the end of last month. That was up about 32 percent from 378 trillion won at the end of 2024.
Mirae Asset said it crossed the 200 trillion won mark in late 2022 and reached 305 trillion won in 2023.
The company said its overseas subsidiaries generated about 43 percent of its net profit from January through September, reflecting a business structure that is increasingly reliant on global operations.
Mirae Asset attributed much of its growth to attracting more investments for its global ETF offerings. The company now manages nearly 300 trillion won in global ETF assets, the company said, having reached the 250 trillion won milestone in September. This ranks the firm 12th among global ETF providers, according to the company.
The firm has also expanded into digital and virtual asset products, including cryptocurrency spot and futures ETFs and strategy ETFs in overseas markets. It said it plans to seek related investment opportunities in Korea based on its experience with smart contracts and on-chain funds.
“Managing over 500 trillion won in assets marks a major milestone made possible by Mirae Asset Global Investments’ global competitiveness and culture of innovation,” said Lee Jun-yong, vice chair and CEO of Mirae Asset Global Investments. “We will continue to provide investors with a broader range of high-quality investment opportunities through distinctive strategies and the development of innovative, market-leading products.”
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)