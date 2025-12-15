President’s remarks during policy briefings cross the line (KOR)

For the first time, the government’s annual policy briefings outlining the Lee Jae Myung administration’s direction for the coming year are being broadcast live. The intent is laudable: to inform the public transparently of policy plans and to have the president pose direct questions that spur the civil service into action. Yet controversy has followed a series of inappropriate remarks by President Lee during his questioning and reprimands.During a briefing by the Incheon International Airport Corporation on Dec. 12, Lee asked CEO Lee Hak-jae whether it was true that smuggling tens of thousands of dollars abroad by slipping $100 bills between book pages would go undetected. When Lee Hak-jae avoided a direct answer, the president pressed him sharply, demanding to know whether illegal currency outflows were being properly screened. Foreign currency enforcement, however, falls under the Korea Customs Service rather than the airport operator, making the line of questioning misplaced. Lee’s instruction to search all books carried by departing passengers was similarly inappropriate and, if implemented, could trigger serious congestion at departure gates. Remarks such as “you’re being evasive,” “are you off relaxing somewhere else,” and “you seem to know less than I do” also fell short of the restraint and authority expected of a president.Compounding the issue, the “dollars hidden in books” example cited by Lee was a method reportedly used in the 2019 North Korea remittance case, in which more than 60 employees of Ssangbangwool Group allegedly smuggled $8 million to Shenyang, China. That case resulted in Lee himself being indicted as an alleged accomplice following a prosecution investigation. Regardless of intent, critics argue the reference risked unnecessary misunderstanding and should have been avoided.Another controversy arose the same day during briefings by the Education Ministry and other agencies. Lee raised what he called the “Hwanppa debate” in history education, mentioning “Hwandan Gogi.” When Park Ji-hyang, chair of the Northeast Asian History Foundation, said the foundation prioritizes documentary evidence, Lee asked whether “Hwandan Gogi” was not also a historic text. Given that the work is widely regarded by scholars as a forgery, the president’s comments were criticized as lending undue weight to fringe views. Presidential spokesperson Kim Nam-jun said on Dec. 14 that the remarks did not signal agreement with or endorsement of research into the text, an explanation that underscored the sensitivity of the issue.Live broadcasts of ministerial briefings, with the president posing questions on behalf of the public, are in principle worth welcoming. But those questions should focus squarely on policy substance that citizens need to understand, not on political interrogations that invite needless controversy. Excessive rebukes directed at heads of public institutions appointed by the previous administration risk being interpreted as pressure to step down and should be avoided.Government briefings should strengthen transparency and policy momentum, serving as a forum for communication between the president and ministries or public agencies, not a stage for confrontation that erodes trust.이재명 정부의 내년도 국정 방향을 제시하는 업무 보고가 사상 처음 생중계로 진행 중이다. 국민에게 정책 구상을 투명하게 알리고, 대통령이 직접 질문을 던져 공직자들로 하여금 신발 끈을 고쳐 매게 하겠단 취지는 좋다. 그런데 이 대통령의 질문·추궁에 부적절한 언급이 잇따르면서 논란이 일고 있다.이 대통령은 지난 12일 인천공항공사 보고에서 이학재 사장에게 “수만 달러를 100달러짜리로 책갈피에 끼워 나가면 안 걸린다는데 실제 그러냐”고 물었다. 이 사장이 즉답을 피하자 “옆으로 새지 말고 물어본 걸 얘기하라. 외화 불법 반출을 제대로 검색하느냐”고 따졌다. 외화 단속은 공항이 아닌 관세청 소관이란 점에서 적절치 않지만, “(출국자가 소지한) 책을 다 뒤지라”며 전수조사를 지시한 것도 부적절하긴 마찬가지다. 전수조사를 실행에 옮길 경우 ‘출국대란’이 일어날 수 있다. “참 말이 기십니다” “지금 다른 데 가서 노시냐” “저보다도 아는 게 없는 것 같다”고 이 사장을 힐난한 것 역시 절제와 권위가 요구되는 대통령의 언사로 적절하다고 보긴 어렵다. 게다가 이 대통령이 언급한 ‘달러 책갈피 은닉’은 검찰 수사 결과 이 대통령도 공범으로 기소된 2019년 대북 송금 사건 당시 쌍방울 임직원 60여 명이 800만 달러를 중국 선양으로 밀반출했을 때 쓴 수법으로 알려져 있다. 대통령의 의도가 무엇이었든 불필요한 오해를 부를 수 있는 만큼 언급을 자제했어야 한다는 지적이 나오는 이유다.이 대통령이 12일 교육부 등 업무 보고에서 박지향 동북아역사재단 이사장에게 “역사교육과 관련해 ‘환빠 논쟁’이 있다”며 ‘환단고기’를 언급한 것 역시 논란을 불렀다. 이 대통령이 “환단고기 연구자들을 비하해 환빠라고 부르잖느냐”고 추궁하자 박 이사장은 “저희는 문헌 사료를 중시하고 있다”고 답했다. 그러자 이 대통령은 “환단고기는 문헌이 아니냐”고 되물었다. 역사 전문가도 아닌 대통령이 학계에서 위작으로 보는 문헌에 힘을 싣는 듯한 언급을 한 건 부적절하다는 지적을 피하기 어렵다. 김남준 대통령실 대변인이 14일 “해당 발언은 (환단고기에) 동의하거나 연구·검토를 지시한 게 아니다”고 밝힌 건 이와 무관하지 않을 것이다.이 대통령이 부처 업무보고를 생중계하며 국민을 대신해 질문하는 것 자체는 평가받을 일이다. 그러나 그 질문들은 정말 국민이 알아야 할 정책 콘텐트에 집중돼야 그 취지를 살릴 수 있다. 대통령의 질문이 불필요한 갈등과 논란을 부르는 정치적 추궁이 돼선 곤란하다. 특히 전임 정부가 임명한 공공기관장에 대한 과한 힐난은 조기 퇴진하라는 압박으로 비쳐 반발을 불러일으킬 수 있다. 정부 업무 보고는 국정의 투명성과 동력을 높이고, 대통령과 일선 부처 간에 갈등이 아니라 소통을 증진하는 자리가 돼야 한다.