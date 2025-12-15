이민국 단속 정보 공유 앱 제작자, 미 정부 상대 소송 제기
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 09:41
App That Tracks ICE Raids Sues U.S., Saying Officials Pressured Apple to Remove It
SAN FRANCISCO — For six months, Apple distributed an app called ICEBlock that allowed users to alert people when they saw Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. But after the Trump administration complained that the app endangered officers, Apple removed it.
On Monday, the app’s developer, Joshua Aaron, sued top Trump administration officials, accusing them of pressuring Apple to stifle his free speech and his right to create, distribute and promote ICEBlock.
The suit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, claimed that Attorney General Pam Bondi abused the government’s power when the Justice Department contacted Apple and demanded it remove the app, which she said she had done in a statement to Fox News in October. said Apple removed the app after her request.
The legal action could reveal more about Apple’s decision-making and compliance with edicts from the Trump administration. According to Apple’s own public reports, it has removed apps at the request of authoritarian governments, but not the U.S. government.
ICEBlock was removed as tech companies took down other immigration-related apps and services. Apple removed an app called DeICER, which helped users report immigration action. Google removed a similar app, Red Dot. And Meta, Facebook’s parent company, removed the Facebook group ICE Sighting-Chicagoland for violating its policies “against coordinated harm.”
Representatives for Bondi and the Trump administration didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Apple declined to comment.
The suit is the latest example of a partisan legal battle over how Republicans and Democrats have used control over the White House to influence the digital economy. In 2022, Republican attorneys general sued the Biden administration, accusing it of forcing social media companies to stifle skepticism about COVID-19 and vaccines. The Supreme Court ruled in the administration’s favor, saying the government could contact social media platforms about misinformation.
The Trump administration has condemned ICEBlock and other apps that were critical of its immigration policies. Kristi Noem, the secretary of homeland security, said the app obstructed justice. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said it incited violence against law enforcement.
Tricia McLaughlin, a spokesperson for Homeland Security, said apps that tracked immigration enforcement created a danger for law enforcement. She added that it was inaccurate to suggest that Apple’s decision to remove the apps was “caving to pressure instead of preventing further bloodshed and stopping law enforcement from getting killed.”
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/12/08/business/apple-iceblock-lawsuit.html
지난 6개월간 애플 앱스토어에선 ‘아이스블록’이라는 애플리케이션을 내려받을 수 있었다. 미국 이민세관단속국(ICE) 요원을 목격한 이용자가 주변 사람들에게 주의를 당부하는 알림을 보낼 수 있도록 하는 앱이다. 그러나 도널드 트럼프 행정부가 이 앱이 단속 요원들을 위험에 빠뜨린다고 항의하면서 애플은 아이스블록을 삭제했다.
월요일(12월 8일) 이 앱을 만든 조슈아 애런은 트럼프 행정부의 고위 관계자들을 상대로 소송을 제기했다. 애런은 이들이 애플에 압력을 넣어 자신의 표현의 자유, 그리고 아이스블록을 제작·배포·홍보할 권리를 억압했다고 주장했다.
이번 소송은 워싱턴 D.C. 소재 연방지방법원에 제기됐다. 팸 본디 법무장관이 애플에 연락해 앱을 내릴 것을 요구했고 이에 따라 법무부가 정부 권한을 남용했다는 내용이 소장에 적시됐다. 본디 장관은 지난 10월 폭스뉴스에 출연해 “애플에 공문을 보내 앱 삭제를 요구했다”고 밝힌 바 있다. 애플은 법무장관의 요청 이후 앱을 삭제했다.
이번 법정 다툼으로 트럼프 행정부의 지시와 관련해 애플이 어떤 방식으로 결정을 내리고 이행하는 지에 대한 추가 정보가 드러날 수 있다. 애플의 공개 보고서에 따르면 애플은 권위주의 국가의 요청에 따라 앱을 삭제한 적은 있지만 미국 정부의 요청에 따라 삭제한 적은 없다.
ICE블록이 삭제된 시기는 테크사들이 이민 관련 다른 앱이나 서비스를 잇달아 내리던 때와 겹친다. 애플은 델서라는 이민 단속 상황 신고 앱도 삭제했다. 구글도 유사 앱인 레드닷을 삭제했고, 메타(페이스북 모기업)는 ‘조직적 위해 차단’ 정책 위반을 이유로 ‘ICE사이팅-시카고랜드’라는 페이스북 그룹을 폐쇄했다.
본디 장관과 트럼프 행정부 측은 논평 요청에 즉각 응답하지 않았다. 애플도 논평을 거부했다.
이번 소송은 백악관 권력을 둘러싼 당파적 법적 공방의 새로운 사례로 주목받고 있다. 공화당과 민주당은 (집권할 때마다) 각각 디지털 경제에 영향력을 행사하기 위해 행정부 권한을 활용해 왔으며, 이번 사건은 그 갈등이 법정으로 번진 대표적 사례로 평가된다. 2022년, 공화당 소속 주 법무장관들은 바이든 행정부를 상대로 소송을 제기했다. 그들은 행정부가 소셜 미디어 기업들에게 코로나19와 백신에 대한 의문이나 비판을 억누르도록 강요했다고 주장했다. 연방대법원은 행정부는 허위 정보에 대해 소셜 미디어 플랫폼에 연락할 수 있다고 판결하며 정부의 손을 들어줬다.
트럼프 행정부는 ICE블록을 비롯해 이민 정책에 비판적인 앱에 대한 비난을 이어왔다. 크리스티 노엄 국토안보부 장관은 이런 앱이 사법 집행을 방해한다고 주장했고, 카롤라인 레빗 백악관 대변인은 법 집행 기관에 대한 폭력을 부추긴다고 말했다.
국토안보부 대변인 트리샤 맥러플린은 이민 단속을 추적하는 앱은 법 집행 기관을 위험에 빠뜨린다고 말했다. 또 애플의 앱 삭제가 “압력에 굴복한 결과라는 주장은 부정확하며, 이는 추가 유혈 사태를 막고 요원들이 목숨을 잃지 않도록 하기 위한 조치”라고 덧붙였다.
WRITTEN BY TRIPP MACKLE AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
