EXO to return with 8th full-length album in January next year
Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 10:20
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band EXO will release its eighth full-length album "Reverxe" on Jan. 19, its agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
The band's first full-length album in two and a half years since "Exist" (2023) will carry nine tracks. Preorders will begin on Monday at noon.
EXO met with fans during a meet and greet "EXO'verse" on Sunday at the Inspire Arena in Incheon. The band performed its new song "I'm Home" for the first time, along with its hits including "Growl" (2013) and "The First Snow" (2013).
"We have been waiting for this day ever since the start of this year," members told fans on stage. "We are so happy that this day finally came. Thank you all so much for waiting for us. We will try our best to fill the year 2026 with EXO."
EXO debuted as a 12-member group in April 2012, but three Chinese members — Kris, Luhan and Tao — left in 2014 and 2015. Remaining Chinese member Lay was absent from the meet and greet "due to unforeseen circumstances," according to SM Entertainment.
Members Chen, Baekhyun and Xiumin — who had formed the subunit named EXO-CBX in the past — signed with INB100 for their solo activities. The trio did not take part in the latest meet and greet events amid ongoing legal disputes with the members' former agency SM Entertainment.
