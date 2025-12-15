 Enhypen to release 7th EP, 'The Sin: Vanish,' on Jan. 16
Enhypen to release 7th EP, 'The Sin: Vanish,' on Jan. 16

Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 10:48 Updated: 15 Dec. 2025, 10:56
Boy band Enhypen [BELIFT LAB]

Boy band Enhypen will release its seventh EP "The Sin: Vanish" on Jan. 16, its agency Belift Lab said Monday.
 
The album will open up the new "The Sin" series, based on the titular motif of sin in the band's fictional Vampire theme.
 

For "The Sin" series, Enhypen will sing of the emotional perils of breaking the Vampire code to protect their love, according to the agency. It will also be a continuation of the story of love told in the band's previous album, "Desire: Unleash," released earlier this year.
 
Preorders for the new album begin at 11 a.m. on Monday.
 
Enhypen will meet with fans in a showcase held at the Hwajeong Gymnasium in Northern Seoul on Jan. 16, the day of the album release. It will also be streamed live through Weverse.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
