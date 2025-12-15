 K-pop groups TIOT, Kiiras surprise Insa-dong with flash mob
K-pop groups TIOT, Kiiras surprise Insa-dong with flash mob

Published: 15 Dec. 2025, 15:34
Passersby get a glimpse of K-pop groups TIOT and Kiiras in a flash mob in the Insa-dong area of Jongno District, central Seoul, on Dec. 12. [WORLD K-POP CENTER]

K-pop groups TIOT and Kiiras were at the center of an unexpected flash mob in Insa-dong of Jongno District, central Seoul, on Friday.
 
The two groups performed numerous songs including “Soda Pop” from the Netflix hit film “KPop Demon Hunters.”
 

In a press release, the organizers said the performance drew crowds of onlookers, including foreign tourists, with camera flashes and applause filling the scene.
 
The World K-pop Center, a government-affiliated educational institution dedicated to the music genre and a co-organizer of the flash mob, said there are plans to hold more accessible K-pop events in the future.
 
“The project aims to bring K-pop, which was once considered only accessible by visiting concert venues, into the flow of tourist routes to expand it into a cultural experience that anyone can encounter naturally,” the institution said.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags k-pop performance flash mob

