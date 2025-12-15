Powerhouse cast talks pursuit of power in Disney+ series 'Made in Korea' — in pictures

The cast of Disney+'s series “Made in Korea,” poses for photos during a press conference on Dec. 15 at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in southern Seoul. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Disney+ held a press conference for its new series “Made in Korea” on Monday at the Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, in anticipation of its Dec. 24 premiere.
Directed by Woo Min-ho, the six-part series is set in Korea during the 1970s, a period marked by both turmoil and rapid development. The story follows Ki-tae, played by Hyun Bin, a man relentlessly pursuing wealth and power, and Prosecutor Jang Geon-young, played by Jung Woo-sung, who is determined to bring him down.
“We were concerned about whether international viewers would understand Korea’s unique historical background,” director Woo Min-ho said. “But after meeting executives from Disney’s headquarters and the Asia-Pacific office, we concluded that the driving force of human desire is universal, regardless of country. They felt global viewers could follow the series without difficulty and enjoy it.”
The thriller marks Woo’s debut in series production and his second collaboration with Hyun Bin, following last year’s film “Harbin.”
“After working with director Woo Min-ho on my previous project 'Harbin,' I’ve developed a great deal of trust in him,” Hyun Bin told reporters. “He has a unique ability to draw out new sides of an actor. While 'Harbin' carried the weight and responsibility of portraying real historical figures and a painful chapter of Korean history, this project involves fictional characters and a fictional story, which made the experience both exciting and enjoyable.”
“Made in Korea” features a star-studded cast including Hyun Bin and Jung Woo-sung, alongside Woo Do-hwan, Seo Eun-soo, Won Ji-an, Jung Sung-il, Kang Gil-woo, Roh Jae-won, Park Yong-woo and Lily Franky.
The series will premiere on Dec. 24 with its first two episodes, followed by two more on Dec. 31. One episode will be released on Jan. 7, with the finale set for Jan. 14 next year.
The images below show the cast posing for photos and answering questions at the media event.
